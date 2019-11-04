AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state fire marshal's office has completed their investigation into a barn fire at Muddy Brook Farm Sunday morning that left three horses dead.

Investigators said the official cause is undetermined, but ruled accidental.

In less than 36 hours, a GoFundMe for Muddy Brook Farm has raised more than $15,000 and the donations don’t end there.

"There were barns across the state there for them. I know barns across the country have been donating. The horse community is very, very tight knit and will support each other, no matter what," said Hailey Torrey, a sophomore on the UMass equestrian team.

Torrey told Western Mass News they were at Muddy Brook Farm less than twelve hours before Sunday morning's devastating fire.

"We were absolutely devastated for them instantly. On Saturday, we were there for an incredible horse show and it was absolutely devastating to see the damage a day later from the fire," Torrey explained.

The Amherst Fire Department said six horses were saved from the smoke and flames, but the two-alarm fire killed three horses, destroyed the barn, workshop, and an attached apartment.

The state fire marshal's office said the cost of damage is around half a million dollars.

Now, the UMass equestrian team is collecting donations to replace the things the farm lost.

"Instantly, as soon as we heard the news, a big part of our team went over to help in any way we could. We realized while we were there, it was too chaotic to have donations go to that barn, so we offered our facility as the UMass Hadley Farm to collect donations for them...so their entire tact room and main barn is, unfortunately, gone, so they need saddles, bridle, girths, everything horse related, buckets," Torrey said.

