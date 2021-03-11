AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst is scheduled to reopen on Thursday.
Coinciding with their reopening, a new exhibit will debut called "Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement through Children's Books."
Visitor capacity will be reduced, so booking your tickets in advance is highly recommended.
The museum will be open Thursdays through Sundays.
