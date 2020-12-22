AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst has temporarily closed as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.
In an announcement posted to their website, the museum said that they will monitor the state's data and "will reopen as soon as we feel that it's safe for our staff, visitors, and community."
"We will miss seeing our visitors, especially on the last week of the year. It is usually such a joyful time, with many extended families coming together at the Museum. We know that the comfort and hope found in picture books are more important than ever," the museum added.
Those who have purchased advanced tickets will be contacted and issued a refund.
The Carle Bookshop at the museum will continue to offer curbside pickup and shipping.
The museum noted that staff will also continue to offer virtual programs. For more information on those, you can visit their website or visit the museum on social media.
