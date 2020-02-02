SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 49ers made history with their offensive assistant coach.
She’s the first female to be in the big game in NFL history.
The news is inspiring women everywhere, including a group of women here in western Mass.
We went to the Springfield College football team’s strength and conditioning practice.
We watched as the men laced up their shoes while a group of women, clip boards in hand, blew their whistles ready to coach their team.
"If you know you’re qualified, go show everyone else out there that you’re qualified," Iza Mocarski, a strength coach for the Springfield College football team, tells us.
History was made on Sunday.
The first female to ever be in the Big Game, Katie Sowers, took the field with the San Francisco 49ers as their offensive assistant coach.
A monumental moment for women world wide, but right here in western Mass, a group of women are closely following Sowers’ footsteps.
Springfield College has a group of women that are the strength and conditioning coaches for the men’s football team positions that can come with challenges as females.
"Sometimes, it’s a respect thing, 'Oh, you’ve never played football. You don’t know how it’s run'. Sometimes, it’s one of those barriers us as females might experience because of that," explained Mocarski.
Terrie Bradshaw, Iza Mocarski, and Olivia Indorf rule the weight room during football practice, coaching the men to be faster, stronger, and sharper, something that’s not always seen traditionally.
"They had to really build that confidence in themselves that they could do this even though the role traditionally would be a male position, so it’s been really great to see them grow that confidence and get up in front of a team. They can run any team, any sport, because of the confidence they’ve developed," Brian Thompson, the Springfield College football team's Director of Strength and Training, explained.
The women tell Western Mass News that seeing a female make it on football's biggest stage is assuring them that they could be there one day.
"It just fuels my fire. It makes me want to go out there and get a football job as well and kind of follow in their footsteps," stated Bradshaw.
And they say for all the girls out there wanting to do what they do...
"Be confident. Be yourself. That’s something, as a coach, that’s important. Own what you’re doing and continue to be yourself through you’re coaching. Build those relationships that are really important in a male dominated sport," said Mocarski.
"It definitely isn’t an easy thing to do. Don’t let the fact that it’s not going to be easy stop you from doing what you wanted to do," says Indorf.
But this, they say, is a dream come true.
"We say all the time, this is not a job. The fact that we get to come in here and coach a full team of players that are the greatest people we ever met, and that’s what we do for a living," added Indorf.
Springfield College had their first female coach with football in 2006.
Since then, more women have taken the field to help coach the men, but the women tell us that although they aren’t 49ers fans, they are rooting for Coach Sowers and hoping for more history to be made.
