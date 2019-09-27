Erving Police seeking to identify man wanted for questioning.

ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Erving are asking for the public's help as the continue to investigate an alleged theft that occurred in town earlier this week.
According to Erving Police officials, the pictured individual is wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged theft that happened this past Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. at a local business.
Officials have not stated what was stolen from the unnamed business.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the Erving Police Department at 413-423-3310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.