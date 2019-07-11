PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield have announced they have Harry Chandler, Jr. has been captured.
Officials tell us that members of their Anti Crime Unit had located Chandler and he was immediately taken into custody.
Details surrounding his capture have not yet been made available.
Police had been looking for Chandler since Monday afternoon after he escaped from Berkshire Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.