SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The 2020 NFL draft is underway, and the New England Patriots are moving forward without quarterback Tom Brady as he joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with former Patriot Rob Gronkowski, who decided to come out of retirement this week.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with an ESPN NFL insider about what this season is looking like for this new Patriots team.
The Patriots will be a different team this year.
With now-former Patriot Tom Brady and his longtime teammate Gronkowski playing for the Buccaneers, ESPN NFL insider Mike Reiss told Western Mass News the Patriots will need some new weapons.
“They have a lot of holes to fill. Quarterback, tight end, offensive line, linebacker, just to name a few," Reiss said.
Gronkowski announced his return to the game on Tuesday, and Reiss said it wasn't too shocking.
“I wasn't that surprised to see him come out of retirement. Once we knew that Brady was back, and you thought to yourself, if Gronk is going to come out of retirement, he's gonna follow Brady," he said.
Western Mass News asked Reiss if he thought the Patriots got enough in return for trading Gronk.
“I do, and I think it's a tough situation for the Patriots. This was a situation where Rob Gronkowski was only going to go to one team. It's with Tampa Bay and with Tom Brady, and if the Patriot's wanted to call his bluff, they would've had to do a bunch of things salary cap-wise to make room to put him on the roster,” he said.
Now with Brady gone, Reiss said all eyes will be on Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick to see who he will start as quarterback.
“This is the moment of truth for the Patriots' head quarterback because we're going to really find out how Bill Belichick views Jerrett Stidham, their fourth-round draft pick last year, and if he's their QB1," he said.
No team in NFL history has won a national championship in their own city, and since Tampa Bay is hosting the big game this season, Reiss wonders if the Buccaneers could be the first to do it.
“How compelling is that story going to be to follow? All the eyes in the NFL on Tampa Bay which hasn't even been to the playoffs since 2007. I probably wouldn't bet on them to do that, but it's going to be a lot of fun to watch and see how it unfolds," he said.
All eyes will be on the Patriots as rounds two and three play out on Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.
