LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Homeowners in Longmeadow are back in their houses this evening after a gas leak was reported on Forest Glen Road.
The first sign of the gas leak was a strong odor, leading up to a portion of the road getting excavated hours later and every precaution taken to make sure everyone in the area was safe.
Around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Columbia Gas crews and the Longmeadow Fire Department were called to the scene on Forest Glen Road for a report of a gas leak.
After working for 30 minutes, crews made the decision to move residents to a safer place.
"They evacuated 12 homes. They shut down power for a number of homes in the area. People who's been evacuated have been invited to our senior center. They can hang out there, stay warm," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.
Daniel Liza added, "Columbia Gas was knocking on the door, so as soon as I came downstairs, I smelled it right away. They said there's been a gas leak. We have to evacuate, but the smell of gas is very strong in the house."
Gas on the street was shutdown and the power was cut on several adjoining roads, but not for long
"They found the leak, repairs started, and they've been restoring power to some of the areas that were shut off while they were searching for the leak. Pretty quickly, they did restore the west side of Longmeadow Street and I think they've been closing in on it as they go," Crane noted.
The reason behind the leak is still unclear, but residents said it's not a big concern
"I wasn't scared. It didn't really bother me, just get up and get out," Liza said.
Crews had everything cleared up by 1 p.m.
The roads in the neighborhood were also shut down to traffic, but have since reopened.
