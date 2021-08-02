SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of 140 Wilbraham Avenue Springfield.
Springfield Fire officials said that evacuations are in progress as a precaution.
Eversource and firefighters are working to determine the source of the leak.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
