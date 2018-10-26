SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Though there have been no reports of suspicious packages here in Massachusetts, authorities remain on alert in case the serial bomber did target anyone in the state.
Authorities aren't taking any chances with this serial bomber, or bombers, still on the loose.
Their targets are all top critics of President Trump.
Though no threats or packages have been sent to politicians or groups here in the state, we do have a vocal critic of President Trump in Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Security was tight around her home yesterday, which is going to continue until the mystery of who is behind the terror plot is solved.
Though she could not speak to what specifically security would be doing at her home, she did make a statement regarding the bombs.
"Right now," stated Senator Warren. "With these bombs, we're reminded that some individuals have stepped over a line, and they are responsible for their actions. It's also important that no one incite anyone to violence ever."
Her and Senator Ed Markey's offices in Springfield were without a visible presence of increased security yesterday, but you could see more officers in the downtown area.
Mayor Domenic Sarno stated it's because they too aren't taking any chances.
Just like over our border in Connecticut, where former Vice President Joe Biden, who was sent two of those packages, will speak Friday in Hartford.
He says this is about these attempted attacks.
"This is just trying to divide people," said Biden. "It's dangerous in a country like ours."
