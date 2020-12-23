SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Christmas holiday is inching closer, and despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting many festive events this year, one local event is shining brighter than ever.
While lines are long, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day might be even more packed, officials say.
Though the coronavirus pandemic canceled many holiday events this year, Bright Nights in Forest Park is looking busier than ever before.
With everyone kept in their cars, socially distanced, plus safety measures implemented throughout the event, the president of Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt, told Western Mass News this is the go-to place this year.
She's not only seeing local people come to Bright Nights, but people from nearby states like Connecticut or New Hampshire are making their way to Forest Park.
Matt said the turn out is remarkable.
"During the week, we get 800-900 cars, which is normal. But now we're getting 1,500 cars, and part of the reason we can do that is that we have a software system, so it's a touchless situation, so people don't have to take money out and pay," she explained. "So they hold their ticket in the window or their phone, and the window scanned. So we're doing seven to eight cars a minute."
Matt added that the only real challenge is having to turn people away due to the line build-up.
She credits the Springfield Police for stepping up during this time as they want everyone to get a taste of this event, especially as this is one of the only large events still able to get the green light during the pandemic.
Bright Nights will remain open from 4:45 to 9:30 p.m.
Matt also said because the lines are so long that if anyone plans on coming, they will need to arrive no later than 7 p.m. because they start to close the line off at a certain point around 8 p.m.
The Winter Wonder drive-thru event at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield also brought the holiday joy to western Mass. From holograms to real-life elves and 3D Christmas trees, producer Frank Campiti told Western Mass News his goal was to impress the kids and go all out.
"They have such high-end technology, virtual reality, we wanted to bring more of a modern twist to bringing Christmas to life," he explained.
Though they originally planned to have everyone physically walk through the Winter Wonder show, Campiti said due to the pandemic, it's just not possible this year, but the response they're getting from the kids, and their message to Santa is priceless.
"A little girl yelled out the window, 'I've been asking for earphones for a long time, and I still haven't gotten them.' So he's getting loud and clear messages from the kids on what they want," he added.
The turnout has knocked both Winter Wonder drive-thru and Bright Nights out of the park.
Matt said the pandemic might stop some things, but it won't come close to slowing down the spread of holiday cheer.
Bright Nights expected to get busier and busier, so you should plan on coming extra early to see the show.
For the full list of times on how you can make your way to Bright Nights, click here, and for the Big E's Winter Wonder, click here.
