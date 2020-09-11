(WGGB/WSHM) -- Communities across western Massachusetts are pausing to mark the events of September 11, 2020.
In Westfield, Congressman Richard Neal will join the city's mayor and families of Westfield natives who died during the attacks.
A wreath laying service will take place at the 9/11 memorial park on North Elm Street.
The park is dedicated to three Westfield natives who died that day - Brian Murphy, Daniel Trant, and Tara Shea-Creamer.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Springfield's annual 9/11 service is taking place at Riverfront Park.
City officials including the police and fire commissioners, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and others will be present.
In honor of the victims, a wreath will be laid at the September 11 memorial at the park and the fire department's fire bell will toll.
The ceremony will conclude with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.
Today's event is scheduled to 10 a.m.
Other 9/11 memorials are taking place throughout the area. In Greenfield, a service was planned for 9:55 a.m. at the firehouse.
In Agawam, a virtual ceremony was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Speakers included the city's fire chief, chaplain, and Agawam's mayor.
