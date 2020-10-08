SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 10,000 Eversource customers are without power on Wednesday across western Massachusetts.
In Springfield, homeowners are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s high winds.
For some people, the high winds only brought showers of pine needles down on their cars, but others saw their power knocked out for what would be hours. Eversource officials told Western Mass News it could be another day or two before everyone has the lights on again.
"We restored about 41,000 customers in western Massachusetts," said Eversource's spokesperson Reid Lamberty.
He also said Wednesday’s storm-battered their powerlines in western Mass.
"We had about 70 utility poles that broke. We had about six miles worth of powerlines that came down, 100 trees that need to be cleared, [and] dozens of roads blocked," he explained.
Lamberty told Western Mass News Pittsfield was the most affected area they serve, but crews from Canada and Ohio have been brought in to help the whole region.
"We want to let our customers in western Massachusetts know that Saturday at noon is when we’re projecting all of our customers will have power," he added.
Lamberty told us the overwhelming majority should have power before that time frame.
"The power went out sometime in the late afternoon, and it’s still out," said Springfield resident Maria Moos.
Over by Pine Point, a pine tree took out power to several nearby homes. Moos told Western Mass News she’s used to this by now, having removed two other pines from her property in years past.
"I had them cut down because I know that as they age, you know, their tendency to fall over heavy winds or heavy snow, because they were close to the house I want to protect," she explained.
Decades of New England storms serve as a lesson.
"Trying to be proactive when bad weather comes, and it’s going to come," Moss said.
Now over in East Longmeadow, which was heavily affected by the storm, National Grid predicts most of their customers, who lost power, should see it restored by Friday late afternoon.
