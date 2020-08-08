SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are still picking up the pieces four days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through western Mass.
Hundreds of customers are still without power. Western Mass News spoke to Eversource on how they're still working to restore power.
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain through the area, knocking down trees, power-lines, and damaging houses, cars, and businesses.
On Saturday, more than 200 Eversource customers in western Mass. are still in the dark, having no power since Tuesday.
Western Mass News spoke with the spokesperson for Eversource, Priscilla Ress, who said crews are working as quickly as they can to turn lights back on.
"We have been working around the clock, this has been such a challenging restoration, and I know it’s been challenging for our customers, as well," she said. "We still have a few 100 people, and we’re working to get their power back to them as quickly and safely as possible."
While some are still without power, tens of thousands of customers' power has been restored to people in the area.
But in the City of Springfield alone, there are more than 100 customers still without any light.
