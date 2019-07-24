SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since Tuesday's tornado rolled through parts of Cape Cod, and even before the storms hit, Eversource said crews have been ready to take action.
The utility company told Western Mass News that hundreds of crews from western Massachusetts and Connecticut are assisting with the tens of thousands still without power.
They noted that this restoration is not an easy process.
"From western Massachusetts, we rallied our crews and got them on the road as quickly as possible to get down to the Cape to start restoring power. There was so much damage. We also sent any of our contractors...a lot of tree damage. We have contractors working for us here in western Mass. We moved our contractors, along with our line workers, and got them down to the Cape to start restoring power," said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.
Western Mass News will have more on this story, including the challenges they're facing with the Cape's recovery, starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
