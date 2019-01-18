SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the storm moves through, there's a chance your lights could go out, and utility companies are on standby.
Commonwealth residents may not be excited and ready for the weather coming our way this weekend, but Eversource says they are.
We are expecting a bit of everything this weekend, according to our Meteorologist Dan Brown.
From snow to sleet to freezing rain, you are going to want to make sure you are prepared.
Eversource tells Western Mass News they are ready to address any power outages or damage.
Extra line workers, tree crews, and support staff will be on hand.
They also say customers should be prepared for power outages.
"We're New Englanders," Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress tells us. "So we should be prepared for this. We are prepared for this. It means to stock up. It means to have your medication, [and] be sure your pets are going to be cared for. We don't expect there's going to be a long-term outage. What we're really prepared for now is getting to the outages as quickly and as safely as we can."
Eversource is reminding their customers to always stay clear of downed wires, and report them immediately by calling 911.
With power outages possible over the weekend, you can stay on top of things by signing up for Eversource's texting feature.
