WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We checked in with Eversource earlier today and spokesperson Priscilla Ress tells Western Mass News their crews are paying close attention to this storm.
She says they are prepared for whatever weather-related issues this evening, whether it’s wind, ice, or both.
Ress says Eversource is constantly reinforcing wires, making poles stronger, and trouble shooting their system to be ahead of storms, limiting the damage, and to make sure that they can get to customers as quickly as possible.
Tonight, they have crews on call who are ready to tackle any problems that arise, which, she says, could be many downed trees.
"Seeing that trees are the major causes of power outages, that’s really the threat to the system, so we have been doing extensive tree trimming throughout western Massachusetts, hundreds of miles throughout thirty communities in western Mass, where we have been making sure that, tree limbs that could interact and interfere with the electrical system, that those limbs are being trimmed and we are monitoring and patrolling this area to be sure that we are keeping the system as safe from the trees. You have groups of crews that are stationed in such a matter that they can move as an army towards whatever or wherever it is that you need them to go," Ress tells us.
Ress says downed wires can also be a threat and if you see any wires that are down, stay clear and call 911 to make sure you are far away in case those wires are carrying electricity.
She also says that people can download the Eversource app to stay up to date on outages, to report an outage, and to see the progress from crews in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.