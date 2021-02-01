SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As our first major snowstorm of the year continues, there is a possibility for isolated power outages.
Eversource was busy positioning crews across the state Monday to respond.
With the heavy snow and strong winds, Eversource has brought in out of state crews to assist with restoring power and answering emergency calls in the area.
Monday's snowstorm has Eversource Energy Company on high alert with hundreds of crews ready to respond here in western Mass.
“We position crews strategically so they can respond as quickly and safely as possible,” Eversource spokesperson Priscella Ress said.
The company has line workers and tree crews positioned across the Commonwealth and more on the way.
“We're also bringing in hundreds of contractors from as far away as Canada,” Ress explained.
Ress said they're ready for any isolated power outages after monitoring the storm's acceleration.
“Nobody wants to be without power, especially during a snowstorm, especially when it's so cold out,” Ress said.
Natural gas customers should also be prepared for gas heating systems to be affected by a power outage, which could be dangerous.
“If you smell gas, first you leave, then you call 9-1-1,” Ress explained.
They recommended customers remove ice and snow buildup from gas meters and vents to prevent an emergency.
“Periodically during the storm, you may want to make sure the vent is clear, brush that snow away if it is accumulating around the vent,” Ress said.
Be careful not to use a shovel or kick the vents, which can cause damage.
If you do, experience a power outage, immediately report it by visiting Eversource's website or call (877) 659-6326.
