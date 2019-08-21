LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we prepare for more storms tonight, many are still cleaning up from Monday's.
A number of broken branches and downed tree limbs can still be seen across the town of Longmeadow.
Piles of them have lined the streets and sidewalks as clean up continues.
People we spoke with earlier today say they have been busy still clearing debris, and they wanted to make sure they got everything done before storms rolled through again tonight.
Eversource tells Western Mass News their crews are prepped and ready to go.
With strong winds and rain in the forecast, they're keeping a close eye on trees, with troubleshooters ready to tackle electrical wire problems and make repairs.
"We’re always mindful of trees that could cause any damage to equipment. We are constantly trimming trees. We look for those sorts of hazards. People call us and tell us they have a tree near a line," Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress tells us.
If you see a downed power line or live wire, do not go near it.
Call 911 immediately and then you can also reach out to Eversource.
