SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our team coverage as western Massachusetts is gearing up for some strong wind gusts beginning Sunday night that could cause some power outages or damage across the area.
Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource, said crews are monitoring this wind storm closely.
She said they have troubleshooters and additional crews on hand, who can respond to any situations that may happen Sunday night into Monday.
“We have our day crews that are going to work into the evening and then come the overnight shift. We are bringing on additional crews. We also have tree contractors that are also going to be working and will be available all throughout western Massachusetts that’s why it’s so important to monitor the storm because you have to see where those winds are the high winds most likely will see the most damage from trees if we sustain damage,” Ress said.
She said trees are the number one cause of power outages, and wet grounds may make trees come down easier, especially with heavy wind gusts.
As of now, a wind advisory is in effect beginning around midnight Sunday night until Monday night.
You can report outages on Eversource’s mobile app.
