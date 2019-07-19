SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve spoken with those whose jobs demand they work in the heat.
Now, imagine not only having to work outside, but seeing your workload grow in these potentially record breaking temperatures.
You get home, you switch on the air conditioner. Everyone on your street - your whole block - has the same idea.
Now, there's a power outage and it’s the perfect recipe for heat stroke if you're a line worker.
"With everyone using their air conditioners, it does add a lot of load to our systems both underground and overhead," said Eversource underground supervisor Chris Flynn.
With expected outages due to the heatwave, Eversource workers know to plan for a call at any time during the day. For example, if the call comes in when the sun is directly overhead, there's no choice, but to suit up.
"They do have to wear all the personal protective equipment. These are the high voltage gloves linemen will use up in the airloft to work on lines. They can get pretty hot along with the sleeves, which go on the arms of the workers. That protects...it kind of adds another layer of heat as well and makes a difficult job already, more difficult," Flynn explained.
Western Mass News was invited to don the gear and yes, in addition to being thick, non-breathable rubber, our reporter couldn't wear the get-up for much longer than a few minutes.
However, line workers can’t take anything off until their feet hit the ground.
"I would estimate it’s about 15 pounds...On a normal day, they could be up in the air two, three hours. During a heat wave like this, we recommend that at least once an hour, they take a 10 minute break to stay hydrated," Flynn added.
What if crews were called to work on a circuit underground? That's bound to be cooler, right?
"Not so. It’s about 20° hotter down there, especially in multi-circuit holes," Flynn noted.
In the scheme of "someone’s gotta do it”, you might think line workers dread this busy time of year and that you're one of the lucky ones. Flynn said the workers’ attitudes are a little more positive than that.
"A lot of the guys, they take pride in what they do. It’s a difficult job, but it’s rewarding job.
What's it feel like when you just take it all off?
"Instant relief...about 30 degrees cooler," Flynn said.
Eversource will be looking for outages across the whole of western Massachusetts throughout the weekend.
