SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter weather may be on its way with snow expected to hit western Mass on Friday.
But the timing of this storm is giving many people a sense of deja vu.
This predicted weather falls on the exact date of the 2011 snowstorm that left piles of snow and thousands of people in western Mass without power for days.
Now nine years later, more snow is predicted to fall on October 30.
Spokesperson for Eversource, Priscilla Ress, said that so much has changed since that 2011 storm, and Eversource is always prepared for all weather possibilities.
“It’s such a different time back when we had snow-tober to where we are today the improvements in the system are vast,” she said. “We have spent millions of dollars doing extensive tree trimming in hazard tree removal improving the system and making it stronger and more resilient.”
While the storm Friday isn’t expected to be anything like the storm nine years ago, Ress said it’s still important to start mentally preparing for a typical New England winter and have electronics charged in case power does go out.
She also said it’s important to stay far away from downed power lines, and as always, you can report outages or downed trees from Eversource’s mobile app.
