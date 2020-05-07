SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While working from home you're using more energy - which means your electric bill could be more costly.
In tonight's 'Funding Your Family' Western Mass News got answers on ways you can be more efficient with your electronics to save money.
If you're like many Americans right now, you're working from home and you're keeping your devices plugged in, using the light and sucking up more power - but there are things you can do to prevent your bill from getting more expensive.
"We've seen a jump of 50 percent of residential customers seeing a spike in their residential usage because of the pandemic and more and more people are working from home," said Eversource's energy-efficient spokesperson Bill Stack.
Stack told Western Mass News the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in more household energy use.
"So many people are working from their dining room [and/or] table kitchen table," Stack noted.
But there are things you can do to be more efficient - saving money on your bill.
"We suggest you use a desk lamp instead of using the full lighting of the room, that will save energy," Stack explained.
Stack recommends taking advantage of the lower temps - and when it heats up wear loose clothing while working from home - keeping your heat and AC usage down.
"You'll be able to save some dollars and energy by using your thermostats accordingly," Stack said.
Many families are now running the dishwasher, refrigerator, and water more...
"Utilize appliances even when you're working during evening hours, not during the height of the day," Stack explained.
Limiting daily household tasks to the evening will keep you on schedule - and prevent an additional eight hours of power use from showing up on your electric bill.
"People [who] working on laptops, iPads, and computers - we recommend putting them on sleep mode or putting them on any energy efficiency app on these devices," Stack said.
That way when you step away you're saving energy - and avoid keeping devices charging all day long.
"...that's exactly one of the things we talk about phantom power or vampire power. You have devices plugged in and even if the device is not on it if there's a transformer plugged in it's drawing power," Stack explained.
We're all guilty of forgetting to unplug - whether the device is connected or not - so once your device is fully charged remove the transformer from the outlet and if you're looking for even more ways to save - try scheduling a virtual home energy assessment.
"A customer can go to eversource.com [and] schedule a virtual home energy assessment and work with a specialist over the phone by answering questions sending pictures or live on Facetime walking through the house," Stack said.
Specialists will go over your lighting - electronic - and water usage to see where you can save and can send you led bulbs - electronic smart strips and water-saving devices.
They'll mail you led bulbs - electronic smart strips - water-saving devices - whatever you need - Stack said at no cost and then you can start saving energy right away.
