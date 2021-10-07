SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Eversource proposed their winter natural gas rates to the state. If approved starting November 1 customers can expect around a 20 percent increase in prices.
The potential increase comes as global natural gas prices are soaring. The increase would mean your bill will be 20 percent higher starting next month.
“We are now seeing a rising gas prices over 20 percent increase of the cost of gas,” Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said.
This winter may be a shock to your wallet.
Eversource filed its proposed natural gas rates with the state. If approved starting November 1, customers can expect bills around 20 percent higher than last winter.
Ress said the increase comes as prices for natural gas are soaring because of supply restraints and pandemic challenges driving up prices.
“There is a real issue when it comes to supply and demand with natural gas. This is a challenge globally not just here,” Ress added.
The increase is significant, especially as people are still recovering from financial hardships from the COVID-19 shutdown. For instance, if your bill last winter averaged around $200 a month, this winter would average around $240 a month.
State leaders weighing in keeping those already struggling in mind.
“I think the first thing we need to do is challenge the increase. Second thing to do is to make sure we have a pathway for residents that are struggling to have some resources,” State Representative Carlos Gonzalez said.
“I am sure our intention here is to give the consumer some relief because of pandemic-related issues,” Congressman Richard Neal said.
Those resources are something Ress said are already available to customers.
“There are a number of very good programs and ways to help you pay for your heat, pay for the gas, pay for the increased cost of energy,” Ress said.
The increase needs to be approved by the department of public utilities. Anyone interested in Eversource’s programs can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.