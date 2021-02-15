CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage continued with the latest on how utility and public works crews are prepared for this winter blast.
Western Mass News got a look at the salt that crews used to treat the roads in Chicopee. Crews were prepared to head out at around 7 p.m. Monday.
Western Mass. braced for yet another winter storm system. With a mix of sleet and freezing rain, power companies like Eversource may have their work cut out for them.
“I think this can be challenging as ice accumulated on tree branches. It can accumulate in a way that brings the trees down to damage the electrical equipment. Our electrical equipment can withstand a fair amount of ice,” Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said.
Ress said back-up crews are already on their way to western Mass.
“We have almost two dozen crews coming in from Canada. They are going to be positioned here in western Massachusetts because this is the way the storm appears to be tracking,” Ress said.
Other parts of the country are facing severe winter weather too. In Texas, several people were out sledding. In Louisiana, a road was turned into a sheet of ice, and in Oklahoma snow and ice covered the ground.
Ress said those storms won't have an effect on crews here in western Mass.
“Our contractors will come in from Canada, and they will stay in for Eversource for as long as they are needed in our certain territory,” Ress explained.
Western Mass News also stopped by the Chicopee Department of Public Works, where about 28 crew members will start treating the roads around 7 p.m. Monday night.
“They are going to load up their sander salters. They are going to start pretreating roads. We will have some plow blades on them in case it turns into slush, or we get a little bit of accumulation,” Chicopee DPW Assistant Superintendent John Beaulieu said.
Eversource said they'll respond to any power outages as quickly as they can.
