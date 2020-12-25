SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eversource said they took all the proper steps and preparations for Friday’s wind and rainstorm conditions.

They understood opening presents from Santa with no power was not ideal for anyone. That was why they brought in extra resources for Friday’s storm.

“Stockpiling extra equipment at all of our area work centers throughout the state to make sure if we have any damage, we have all the equipment necessary to make those repairs immediately. We have canceled many of our employee's vacations, so we make sure we have the appropriate amount of staff working,” Eversource Spokesperson Reid Lamberty said.

Eversource’s map is updated every 15 minutes.

“With the winds expected to be somewhat blowing for a long duration, we may be delayed a little bit in getting our bucket trucks up in the air, with high winds. We only put them into use when we can safely do that,” National Grid Spokesperson Bob Kievra said.

Both National Grid and Eversource are reminding customers to make sure all electronics are charged as there is no telling how long power could stay out.

You can track state power outages on the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Map here.