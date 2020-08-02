SANDISFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple tornado sightings were reported during this Sunday evening storm.
Tonight’s powerful storm toppled down trees and pulled down wires around the Hilltowns. Eversource and National Grid crews responded to multiple calls from people who are without power.
National Grid told Western Mass News they have responded to more than 100 people, who were left in the dark tonight, but said the power has since been restored.
Western Mass News also spoke to Priscilla Ress with Eversource, who said their crews adjusted their response strategy to combat the storms with social distancing in place...
"We have our crews ready to respond in a moment's notice. We can also respond to damage remotely," she said. "We can isolate where there is damage, [and] we can move electricity around where there is damage to keep most folks on and to be sure these outages have the least amount of impact to the fewest number of customers."
This situation is currently developing, and we'll continue to keep you update at 11 p.m. tonight on ABC40 & CBS3.
