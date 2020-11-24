SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the cold New England months already upon us, Eversource announced they will not turn any homeowners' power off during the winter months.
“We are continuing our commitment to our customer and that is, we’re all in this together and we are trying to navigate these times,” Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said.
This provided a little peace of mind for New England homeowners.
Eversource announced they will not be shutting off the power for any residents who may be struggling to pay their electric bills during the winter months.
“If a customer is having a tough time paying their energy bill, they can take advantage of one of our payment arrangements to help pay down any balance that they may have that have been building up,” Ress said.
Ress told Western Mass News amid the coronavirus pandemic, many customers have faced challenges keeping up with their monthly bills.
According to data collected from October, there is a 15 percent increase in customers who are facing financial hardships in 2020 compared to last year.
Ress said that is about 5,000 residents in western Massachusetts.
“We understand times are not just tough economically; it’s uncharted territory for a lot of people,” Ress said.
While Eversource won’t turn off anyone's lights for being behind on payments, Ress does encourage residents to get in contact with a customer care agent to work out an arrangement.
Eversource offers multiple options, including a budget billing payment plan.
“You figure the amount that you are going to pay every month on your electric bill, on your energy bill and so you can anticipate it so you know how much you can budget for that amount,” Ress explained.
Residents can also get their homes assessed to see where they can be saving money.
“They evaluate your house from the attic to the basement and everything in between to see where you can be losing heat during the winter,” Ress said.
Each payment plan has a different deadline for when residents must submit their applications.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.