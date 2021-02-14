SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With temperatures falling back into the upper teens on Sunday night, there is a chance for a major snowstorm for Monday afternoon.
Western Mass News spoke with Eversource's spokesperson, Priscilla Ress, and she said they are most concerned about the potential for ice right now.
Ress told Western Mass News that besides their full staff, Eversource also has 80 contractors on-hand in case. This is so they can deal with any problems that may arise.
"We have made plans were staffing right now as we speak. All of our crews are ready to go. We’re also bringing in contractors from Canada. They will be here as well to help, and again it’s the ice that is a challenge because if that ice starts to accumulate on trees, as you know, trees are the number one cause of power outages, so if the ice does [accumulate] on the trees, we might have a problem. The trees and limbs could come down, [and] that could be a challenge," she explained.
She added that in addition to the possibility of trees coming down, this storm could cause severe travel hazards.
She said it's important to be slow on the roads, and when you're at home, keep pets indoors and stay away from any downed powerlines.
As always, anyone can report outages and other hazards through Eversource's mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.