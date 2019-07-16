HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the heat rising this week, air conditioners will likely be working overtime .
With temperatures this weekend are expected to approach 100 degrees, Eversource is already preparing for the heat by bringing in extra crews, just in case there are outages.
Everyone using air conditioners and fans can put a huge strain on the electric system, but the company told us they are ready.
They did say there are some things you can do and remind folks, it’s not too late to buy a new air conditioner.
"Best advice is first of all, if you don't have an energy efficient air conditioner, consider getting one. Not only does it reduce the amount of energy you are using, it will also bring your bills down and there also just better systems nowadays, rather than going to the attic and pulling down the big air conditioning unit that used to be considered state-of-the-art, it's not anymore," said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.
In addition, they encourage you to increase the temperature on your air conditioning units throughout the day,
They also suggested not using major appliances during the day. Waiting until the evening to run things like washers and dryers helps lower the temperature in your home significantly.
Other simple ways to save on energy and keep your homes cool are simple by making sure your blinds are closed and that no vents are blocked.
