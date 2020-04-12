BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Eversource continues to operate under its COVID-19 pandemic plan and is closely monitoring the rain and wind storm expected to impact New England on Monday.
The energy company announced Sunday that it’s line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by the storm all while adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to protect workers and customers.
“With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power. Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley said in the announcement.
Eversource is reminding customers to stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911.
Outages can be reported online or by calling 800-592-2000.
Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.
Additional preparedness tips can be found here.
