AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after an Agawam couple received an unexpectedly large electric bill for more than $1,200.

Western Mass News took that bill to the company to see what went wrong and how people can avoid getting a bill like that in their mailbox.

Eversource said this couple's unexpected bill came down to a matter of recertifying their low-income status.

“It’s not easy. I don’t get a lot,” Agawam resident Elizabeth Kopy said.

Kopy said she and her husband have used a low-income discount for their electricity as Eversource customers.

So they were surprised when they recently received a $1,200 bill from the company, as Kopy said her bill usually falls under $300 monthly.

She said she called the company after not seeing the low-income discount listed and was concerned by what they told her.

“I have to pay this back to Eversource because you gave me a discount?” Kopy questioned.

Western Mass news took the issue to Eversource, who said in part quote: “First and foremost, we’re going to rebill this customer at the discount rate going back to November."

Eversource went on to say they didn't receive a form back from the Kopys recertifying that they still meet requirements for low-income assistance they said they are contacting fuel assistance to resolve the issue, but in part quote, “In the meantime, we’ve reversed the charges on the bill."

Kopy said she was told she needed to fill out a form over the phone but claims she never got it in the mail.

“I said you did not send me any papers,” Kopy said.

Western Mass News also connected Kopy with the Valley Opportunity Council, which runs a low-income energy assistance program.

“We provide help with your heating, paying for your heating costs,” Valley Opportunity Council Director of Programs Melissa White said.

The Kopys told Western Mass News they had used VOC in the past for help with energy, and White said VOC wanted to assist them again in getting to the bottom of the unexpected bill.

“It’s really hard to need help with your heating costs and be in fear that you can’t pay those costs. I would recommend that people reach out to the heating source first,” Kopy said.

Western Mass News also inquired about vegetation management charges, which the Kopys say they were unfamiliar with on their bill.

Eversource said this is a charge all customers pay, regardless of whether or not they own the property.