HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Hatfield experienced some issues during the wind storm.
The town's police department took to Facebook to express concerns about what they said was a lack of response from Eversource after repeated calls for help.
Hatfield Police Chief Mole Dekoschack told Western Mass News a live wire created a dangerous situation.
Tonight, Eversource is responding.
"My dispatch center had called me to say people were driving over a live wire on Mountain Road." Dekoschak explained.
Dekoschak said that at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a live wire was discovered down on Mountain Road and officers immediately blocked it off.
"And then made several phone calls over the next two hours to the Eversource dispatch center and received no response over a couple of hours," Dekoschak added.
In frustration, the chief said that the department posted the situation on their Facebook page, saying:
"I am happy to say that Mountain Rd. has reopened. Chief Gaughn and myself had to place several calls to Eversource and explain to them that we had people who were unable to get out of the Mountain Rd area and we were unable to get emergency vehicles in. The direct line that we utilize for Eversource was of no help. Their dispatchers were of no help even after explaining that there was a live wire across the road and none of our residents above that line were able to leave their homes or have access to emergency response vehicles. However, an Eversource lineman caught wind of our appeal. His name, Peter Lapa Jr. he is a town resident. Upon finding out that the people on Mountain Rd. were cut off, he came to the rescue and made the live line safe and even went as far as fixing it. Peter, I thank you, as I am sure do the residents of Mountain Rd also. Even the police need hero's from time to time and today, your it.
Chief Mike"
"Mountain Road, this time of year, has one access in and one access out. That was the main issue. We couldn't get police or fire to anybody if they needed us," Dekoschak said.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress explained, "Bottom line, they have a right to be upset. There was some confusion, there was some miscommunication, and it happened around something that could have potentially been very dangerous. We had wires down, but the call didn't come into the right spot to get the troubleshooter dispatched. As soon as that call came in to the proper place, we dispatched our troubleshooter."
Ress said that an Eversouce lineman - who happens to live in Hatfield - was dispatched immediately and resolved the situation.
Both police and Eversource are now working to prevent any future miscommunication.
"Obviously, when storms like this occur, the power company is working and they are working extremely hard, as are highway and fire and police departments. Everyone's working extremely hard, but when it comes to residents being cut off from even emergency services, it needs to be an absolute priority," Dekoschak said.
Ress added, "This is a time when the dust has settled, we will absolutely be addressing this, addressing this with the folks on our end and of course, making sure that everybody, every town knows the proper procedures, has the right numbers in front of them to call because we do want them to call us, they are our priority."
Eversource said that they received thousands of calls in the course of the last 24 hours and wind damage throughout western Massachusetts - and the entire state for that matter - is extensive.
In Hatfield, we're told all power has been restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.