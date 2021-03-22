AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday in Agawam, Eversource crews are working to improve the communication reliability by stringing new lines from the transmission towers
You can spot Eversource crews working from a helicopter to replace those lines.
The helicopter will be used to carry the workers, tools, and materials to make this all possible.
The power company said these new lines are meant to help speed up communications.
Work will be taking place today through April 2, weather permitting.
