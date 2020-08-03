SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke with Eversource about how the pandemic has changed the way they respond to power outages.
Eversource has many safety protocols in place, and anyone having outages in their area can always access their online map.
Springfield city officials are bracing for tropical storm Isaias to make its way to western Mass.
Patrick Sullivan, the director of parks, buildings and recreation management, said the city is prepared for the storm.
“We are going to be ready to respond to any trees or power outages. We will work closely with our DPW and Eversource should that happen,” he said.
Western Mass News spoke with Priscilla Ress from Eversource. She said trees are always a threat in a tropical storm.
“It does have the potential to cause damage,” she said. “Damage to the electrical system, as you know, trees are the number one cause of outages, and of course with those high winds that we are expecting with the rain, we are keeping a very close eye on where this storm is going to hit,” she said.
Not only are employees at Eversource preparing for the storm, but they have called in contractors even as far away as Canada to help in western Mass.
“We are bringing in contractors,” she said. “Contractors are coming in to be at the ready. Once the storm is passed, we are going to assess what kind of damage we are looking at.”
Throwing a curveball into tropical storm Isaias, Ress said, is the pandemic.
“Remember, we are still in a pandemic, and we are working under some very strict safety guidelines to keep our crews and our customers safe, so the restoration time may not be as quick as our customers would like it to be,” she said.
She said they have safety protocols in place.
“We don’t have crews riding two at a time,” she said. “Every crew person, every crew member will be riding in an individual truck. We have social distancing as well. We also have to make sure any equipment that we are using that we are handling has to be sterilized in between every job.”
Eversource said if wires come down in your neighborhood to call 911 first then contact Eversource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.