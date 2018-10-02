The fall weather is upon us, but soon enough, we'll be experiencing even colder temperatures.
That's why Eversource is trimming trees this fall, preparing Springfield for winter weather.
"Trees are the number one cause of power outages, so this is our way of maintaining the circuit and the system," said Bob Allen with Eversource.
The unusual weather that western Massachusetts experienced this summer caused significant amount of changes to the trees this year.
Eversource officials said that between the extreme heat and the heavy rain falls, the trees have grown at a faster rate, causing limbs to become heavy.
Allen said that the company cuts down trees all year to help maintain them and prevent power outages.
"So the hot weather and then a lot of water on the ground, this makes the trees grow and put on more leaf area and stress the tree by having more weight on it," Allen explained.
Eversource said that these power lines can withstand the wet heavy snow, but it's when that heavy snow lands on these tree limbs, that's what causes these power outages to happen, so cutting these down will prevent just that from happening.
This year, Eversource is investing $15 million in tree trimming and removal for customers.
If you're a homeowner and think your tree is damaged or crossing over to power lines, Allen said that there are things to look for
"We advise property owners to look at is the top the tree see if the leaves are full. If the crown is thin, then you might want to talk to an arborist," Allen noted.
Allen also suggested homeowners look for mushrooms at the base of the tree and right at the top.
Eversource will be in Springfield for the next two months to make sure the trees are winter ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.