SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's that time of year for outdoor parties and gatherings that may also include balloons.
However, a local utility company is urging caution with one type of balloon outdoors.
Eversource wants to remind customers that Mylar balloons can pose significant safety risks and even power outages.
Their message comes as part of National Safety Month.
“It only takes one balloon to create a potential hazard for customers...The silver metallic coating on Mylar balloons is a conductor of electricity. If the balloon makes contact with power lines, it can damage electric lines and equipment, and cause power outages. In some cases, it could even cause an electrical surge impacting nearby homes," said Eversource Vice President of Safety Ken Bogle in a statement.
The company noted that thousands of customers experience an outage every year because of the Mylar balloons, but they added that there are ways to keep family and friends safe and prevent outages.
- Make sure balloons are secured and can’t fly away
- Never release a Mylar balloon outside
- Keep all balloons away from power lines
- Never use metallic ribbon with Mylar balloons
- Never tie Mylar balloons to yourself or a child
- Always deflate Mylar balloons completely and dispose of them properly
Eversource urges people not to retrieve a balloon that has become entangled in power lines. Rather, people should call (877) 659-6326 to report the issue.
