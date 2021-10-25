SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first Nor’easter of the season is upon us. There is no chance of snow in the storm set to hit us on Tuesday, but officials want residents to watch out for, trees, leaves, and high winds.
“For us, the worst of it is probably going to end up being the fact we could get quite a bit of rain out of this,” said Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Brown said gusty winds and rain is most of what Western Massachusetts will get in the potential Nor’easter. It could cause downed trees and downed power lines.
“To prepare at home, I would say make sure that your phones are charged up. If we do lose power, I think not widespread but isolated to scattered power outages,” said Brown.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News that downed trees in the road could delay you getting power back, if you lose it during the storm.
“Trees are the number one cause of power outages,” said Ress. “So what we're doing is making sure that we are ready to respond if indeed those trees come down. They can break the system, but also, they can block the roads which slows our progress to getting the lights back on safely and quickly.”
Ress said to make sure you stock up on your essentials, just in case your lights are out for a while.
"Make sure that you have what you need,” said Ress. “You know best what you need. Do you have your medications in case you can't get out? Do you have food for the pets? Do you have water? Do you have food that you can access if indeed the power goes out?"
Eversource added if you see a downed wire, call 911 and report it right away. Also, do not go near a downed wire or touch it, as it could still be active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.