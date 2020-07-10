SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we're tracking Tropical Storm Fay here in western Mass, it could mean some possible power outages.
Western Mass News spoke to Eversource, who said what you should be aware of to keep safe...
The trees are blowing, and the skies are turning gray, and Western Mass News meteorologist Don Maher said storm Fay is brewing.
"What we're going to be dealing with, with Tropical Storm Fay. When we talk about a tropical system, normally, people think of strong winds. For us, this is going to be more of a rain event.
With heavy rain making its way starting Friday night and carrying over into a good part of the weekend, Maher said Fay could bring some damage.
"Lightning is always a concern," he said. "Couple of upper-level disturbances are going to bring the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of those storms could be on the stronger side."
With these storms approaching the western Mass. area, officials told Western Mass News there are certain things you should be aware of, to stay safe.
"You can't drive over downed-power-lines. If you see them, steer clear, don't go over them. People say well I have rubber tires, do not drive over a down power-line," said Eversource's spokesperson Priscilla Ress.
Ress said driving around the downed power-lines is also dangerous because it can cause the surrounding area to become electrified, which raises the question, where is a safe distance from a power-line that is down?
"I think that there is no such thing as a safe distance from a power-line, steer clear, they are highly dangerous," she explained. "I'm standing across the street from a fence, that fence can conduct electricity, puddle in the street can conduct electricity."
Keeping your phone charged, in case the power goes out, is another smart move during storms and for those of you who have pets with metal collars...
"Remember, that tag is metal, what's around their neck is metal, and that can conduct electricity. Be sure the pets belong, of course, with the kids, with the family, space inside, away from those downed lines," Ress said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.