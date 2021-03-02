SOUTHAMPTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eversource crews are busy at work trying to restore power in multiple parts of Southampton Tuesday morning.
According to Southampton police, there are several trees down around town that involve powerlines.
Officers are urging residents and drivers to use caution and treat all downed powerlines as if they are still live and have power to them.
As of 7 a.m. these are reports of trees and wires down in the following locations:
- Rattle Hill
- Pleasant Street
- Cook Road
- Russellville Road (near Westfield line)
- Former Road
- Valley at Middle Road
