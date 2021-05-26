SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--There are nearly 1,000 Eversource customers without power in western Mass. after Wednesday’s storm.
With this storm, we saw heavy rain, high winds, and lightning. In Springfield alone, 700 Eversource customers are without power.
Western Mass News drove all around the area checking for damage from the storm. Here in Springfield, North Branch Parkway was flooded from the heavy rain.
Spokesperson for Eversource Priscilla Ress tells Western Mass News they have extra crews working along with extra dispatch. She says a lot goes on behind the scenes to ensure they are responding to outages as fast as they can.
“It’s so important that we are all coordinating and communicating because as soon as this happens and as soon as the call comes in that we’re dealing with an outage we need to know we need to assess where is the damage can we get to the damage and make a safe repair,” Ress said.
Ress said trees are the number one cause of power outages. An Eversource spokesperson told western Mass News that is what’s causing some of Wednesday, some tree limbs hitting power lines. Ress says you can report outages or track response times on the Eversource app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.