SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- How's that new year's resolution going? According to U.S. News, 80 percent of those who make a resolution fail by the end of February.
Those are not good odds, especially if weight loss is part of your plan, but another new report may help.
An estimated 45 million Americans will go on a diet in 2019.
"I normally avoid processed foods and don't eat as much dairy and gluten that a normal person does," said Monica Grabowiec of Agawam.
U.S. News and World Report evaluated 41 of the most popular diets.
The Mediterranean diet came in as the number one best diet overall. It combines an active lifestyle with a diet low in red meat, sugar, and saturated fat and high in plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
"It does focus on fish twice a week, at least one meatless meal, dairy intake is typically low fat, not high fat dairy and is moderate intake," said registered dietitian and nutritionist Diane Shenberger.
Shenberger is a fan of the Mediterranean.
"Based upon high intakes of fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts and seeds and healthy fats. [So we're eating real food?] We're eating real food." Shenberger added.
The DASH diet comes in at number two overall. DASH is an abreviation for 'Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.' It's focus is low sodium and foods that help lower blood pressure.
Best diet for weight loss? U.S. News said that was Weight Watchers, now called WW.
"Weight Watchers has always been a sound weight loss program and I think it is a very strong program," Shenberger noted.
The premise: every food is assigned a point. Each person can eat a certain number of points per day. The revamped 'Freestyle' plan has more than 200 zero, or free, point options.
"The problem with free foods is that it encourages you to eat as much as you want without thinking about whether or not you're full," Shenberger said.
Another trending diet: The high fat, low carb Keto, or ketogenic diet, where the body produces ketones in the liver to be used as energy.
"It's not great if you're at high risk of heart disease because you're most likely taking in a high saturated fat diet," Shenberger explained.
One trending diet that did not make the list at all: the intermittent fasting diet. Eating is allowed only during an eight hour window, then fasting for the remaining 16 hours.
"I've actually suggested it at times. It's not right for everybody," Shenberger said.
It's working for Miguel Humphreys.
"I've dropped about eight pounds and stuff like that. I know a lot of that is water weight, but I think it's something I think i can stick to.
Whatever you decide to try, remember, it took time to put that weight on.
"Don't expect miracles. It doesn't have to be fast," Shenberger said.
