SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many of us rely more and more on delivery services like Amazon during this coronavirus pandemic, it raises the question of safety.
How long can COVID-19 live on surfaces like packaging? Should we wipe down our mail or groceries?
Western Mass News got answers from Mercy Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose.
Scientists are learning new things about the coronavirus each day. Let's start with what we do know.
"What we do know about this novel coronavirus is that it's typically spread by droplets. Droplets that come from the coughs and sneezes, bigger particles that are either breathed in or we touch our eyes, nose or mouth," Dr. Roose explained.
However, how long does the virus last on things like grocery bags or packages?
Scientists at the National Institutes of Health said droplets can last:
- 3 hours in the air
- 4 hours on copper
- 24 hours on cardboard
- 48 hours on stainless steel
- 72 hours on plastic
However, Mercy Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roose told Western Mass News, the actual amount left behind, researchers found, was minuscule.
"It showed that very, very small percentages could still be alive on a surface for over 24 hours or even longer but that's less than .1% of the amount of virus that was originally put there and there's no evidence to suggest that that could be transmitted and create the level of burden that would cause an infection," Dr. Roose explained.
In other words, likely not enough to make a person sick.
Some have suggested wiping down groceries...or leaving a package or your mail out, for example, in really hot or cold temperatures for 24 hours.
Dr. Roose suggests common sense.
"Wash your hands, if you pick up a package wash your hands before you might touch your eyes, mouth or nose but not necessarily doing these like leaving it in extreme temperatures or things like that," Dr. Roose explained.
And don't panic...
"I would say in this case, I don't want to create panic in all these different areas. Certainly, if there's a transport of a package over many, many, many hours or even days the likelihood that there'd be a virus on the surface is very low," Dr. Roose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.