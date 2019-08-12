SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the start of the school year just around the corner, do you know your school's policy on lice?
There is a call coming from the National Association of School Nurses to allow students with lice to remain at school and not be sent home.
"It’s just makes me itch...completely itchy," said Kimberly Start.
If the thought of lice make you squirm, you're not alone.
"If I knew a child had lice or one of my children, I would not, I would not send them to school with lice. I just kind of gives me the heebie-jeebies," Start added.
Lice are notorious for causing a nightmare for parents and schools, but there is a new school of thought that suggests these pests aren't something that should keep students home from school.
The National Association of School Nurses said "the management of head lice in the school setting should not disrupt the educational process...." and that "evidence-based strategies include abandoning 'no-nit' school policies."
It's a policy that physicians assistant Jessica Bachelder disagrees with.
"For me, if I had a child, I would make sure that the lice was eradicated before sending them back or at least under control, right. At least you’ve done some shampooing and that you’ve tried over-the-counter therapy to remove the lice," Bachelder said.
Bachelder told Western Mass News that is due to how difficult it is to get rid of the lice and how quickly they spread.
"So it’s the same thing with bedbugss, you know. Bedbugs don’t necessarily come with other ramifications or other diseases, but the same time, you can pass them," Bachelder noted.
According to the CDC, lice cannot carry disease and because of that the Massachusetts Department of Health said each school has the right to form their own lice policy.
We looked into school policies in western Massachusetts and found that in Springfield, students with live lice will be asked to leave school immediately, but nits - other wise known as eggs - are okay.
Meanwhile, Ludlow maintains a strict 'no-nit' policy, but in Northampton, the guidelines are more lenient, allowing students with live lice or nits to remain in school until the end of the day.
"That's number one. Check with your school's policy to see what they have about if your child should return back to school or not with head lice," Bachelder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.