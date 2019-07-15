NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This past November, recreational marijuana sales began here in Massachusetts, the Bay State following in the footsteps of Colorado, Washington, and a handful of other states.
So how do we stack up against these other places who were first to the punch?
Leslie Laurie with NETA in Northampton tells Western Mass News the state is going green.
"We're busy," Laurie tells us.
Since this side of the marijuana business began back in November, nearly $140 million has been spent on marijuana products across the Commonwealth.
Millions in tax revenue has also been brought in.
Though below the Department of Revenue projections, it's still quite a lot.
"I think we're making waves across the country," says Laurie.
Colorado was the first state to get into this market back in 2014.
Comparatively speaking, there are about one million fewer people there than here in Mass.
Through the first six months there, the numbers are somewhat close to our near 140, given that population difference.
In total $114 million were spent, twenty-six shy of the Bay State.
Massachusetts also outsold Washington state, which has around half a million more people.
Their sales, through six months, are much lower, totaling about $67 million.
By the end of year one, both states were seeing green, literally and figuratively.
About $313 million-worth of pot products were sold in Colorado.
In Washington, nearly 260 million, of which Massachusetts is on pace to surpass.
Back at NETA, Laurie credits a part of their success to knowledge.
"Some of the principles, when NETA began, when I began with Medical, actually did have dispensaries in Colorado, so we were able to use their really important experience. [You're not seeing any slowdown in this business at all?] At this point, not at all," stated Laurie.
Some of that reasoning stems from cross state sales.
"We do see people are coming from Connecticut, also from New York," continued Laurie.
A full stock of popular products doesn't hurt either.
"What continues to be the primary product that people want is, what we call, flower," said Laurie.
Flower means weed, but that's not the only options folks have.
There's gummies and oils.
"They are one of the most popular edibles that we do sell. This is the elevation oil. Wonderful to use for cooking," says Laurie.
Laurie adds that what keeps folks coming back is the science behind it all, as each recreational product sold goes through a rigorous third party lab test to ensure safety.
"People know exactly what they're getting. As a consumer, as a patient, I want to know what I'm getting. I don't want pesticides," stated Laurie.
All this is why she expects our forecast to stay greener than others.
"I think people were waiting for the doors to open. I can't tell you how many people walk in and say, 'I've been waiting thirty years, forty years, twenty years, to be able to feel like I can walk into a place and purchase something, and not on the black market'," added Laurie.
