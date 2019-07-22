SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the last few weeks, Western Mass News has covered recent arrests relating to gang violence involving murder, drug dealing and more, but the line between gangs willing to kill and the local groups of teens teetering on the edge isn't clear cut.
What price would you pay to belong?
Would you make new enemies to fit in with a new group?
Would you spray paint a warning on the side of wall in Springfield?
Gang Intel Analyst Nicholas Cotto says a freshly painted one wasn't always this unremarkable.
"Three big words: D.A., the cops, and 03. That means ABC. Third letter of the alphabet is Crips," Cotto tells us.
Violent red markings, he fears, come from a potentially violent local gang.
"The Fort Pleasant Block. Now it's called the Fort Block. It was a threat to law enforcement and it was a threat to rival gangs in the community," stated Cotto.
"[But it doesn't say when. It doesn't say where it's going to happen, doesn't say how it's going to happen, it just says "eff" the D.A, cops and 03. How are we supposed to know when something's going to happen?] In twenty-eight years of doing this, every time they allow negative graffiti up...something bad will happen," says Cotto.
Cotto says local gangs, like Fort Block, start off small, then grow with every threat they can spray across the community.
"They rise up in rank. We have fifteen to twenty different sets and posse gangs in western Mass," said Cotto.
"[What is Fort Block?] I mean, if you want to see it from our standpoint? Like a family," one local organization member tells us.
A member of a local organization, who we're only identifying as "G", says gang is the wrong word.
"It's a whole bunch of people who learned to survive together and they just call themself something," says "G".
"G" isn't a member of Fort Block, but his group knows them well.
He too deciphered the now-painted-over graffiti.
"[The D.A.] Yep. [The cops] Yep. [And the crips?] No, that's not Crips. I'll tell you that right now," stated "G".
"G" says 03 is just another small, local group also maintaining.
It's not a gang, but it is a series of friendships, he says, starts young.
"There's, like, 13-year-olds. I've seen 12-year-olds. I've seen 9-year olds," continued "G".
Those friendships often land right on Cotto's radar.
"So, between the school hours, if I have a young kid out there...Then I see you again, not going to school, and I see you again...I define the clothes that you have on. I define your haircut. Thirteen to fourteen years old, you're not going to school...If you get a haircut every week, your clothes add up to $200 to $500 dollars and you're not working...That's a negative foot traffic," said Cotto.
So, when that graffiti goes up for the world to see, are these small, local groups sticking up for their members, or threatening those on the outside?
"They have to protect themselves with a weapon and that's when things happen out in the community," says Cotto.
"People see it as, 'Oh, we're just crazy monsters, just want to go kill everybody', like nah bro...I put any person in a predicament where they've seen their mom, or father, or nephew, or best friend get shot right in front of them. A normal person, I don't care who you are, the first thing, maybe in a thought, is revenge," said "G"
And despite the codes scrawled for all to see, "G" insists that revenge shouldn't spill outside of the feud.
"Nobody of any of the groups is like, 'Instill fear in regular people'," stated "G".
Sprayed-on talk turning into real violent action.
Cotto is convinced that could happen from any small clique wanting to make a name for themselves.
"We're dealing with unorganized gangs in New England...I call them copycats. They're copycats, but, again, I don't care if you call yourself the Spongebob gang. They're still doing the same, exact violent crime," says "G".
"Real gangs do a lot crazier, wilder sh*** than any one of us do, bro, and I've seen real gangs up close," said "G".
For "G" and his kind of group, belonging is just how they get by.
"I don't consider none of these gangs. I see people looking out for each other since they were little. I mean. there's no code though there's no rules, there's no...it's just, 'I got your back. You got my back'," added "G".
