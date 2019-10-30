SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As a second vaping-related death is confirmed in Massachusetts, local health professionals say they are seeing an increase in patients who are concerned they might have a vaping-related illness, but with flu and vaping-related symptoms being so similar, it's becoming more challenging for healthcare providers to treat patients.
Flu season is here bringing on coughs, fevers, headaches, and much more.
Those symptoms are also the same as vaping-related illnesses, making it harder to treat exactly what you have.
“Pretty much anything you put into your body is 100% going to affect your immune system, so if you are putting a carcinogen or toxic in your body, you are going to have adverse effects," Physician Assistant Jessica Bachelder with AFC Urgent Care in Springfield tells us
Bachelder says she's seeing an increase in patients, because many are fearful they might have the flu or a vaping-related illness.
“This year thirty to forty patients have come in thinking they have flu symptoms and I actually have not diagnosed one positive flu yet," stated Bachelder.
While that is great news so far, the bigger issue is these symptoms could be related to vaping, but it's still hard to tell at urgent care facilities.
"We have patients come in and they have changes on their x-rays we can see, and sometimes they have some consolidation or they have decreased lung function overall, but we really don’t get feel back from pulmonologists," continued Bachelder.
AFC Urgent Care says there are some differences between flu and vaping-related illnesses, and it's not just about detection.
It’s about treatment.
“its not difficult to differentiate we really will probably have to increase who we swab for the flu but if the flu comes back negative we have to explore other options that could be causing the symptom they are having so all providers need to be mindful”
With flu season and the weather getting colder health care officials are being more cautious when they diagnose their patients.
Bachelder says your sickness could be a combination of the flu and vaping related illnesses, and when you have the flu, it increases your risk for a secondary pneumonia, so vapers and smokers need to be careful.
“Last year, I had a lot of patients. They would have the flu, positive flu, but they would be having all of this coughing and congestion whether vape or whether spoke tobacco products and they would have a secondary pneumonia," added Bachelder.
