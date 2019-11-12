SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We can now order from some of your favorite food spots with just a click of a button on our phones.
Postmates, Uber Eats, and Doordash are gaining popularity because they make it easy for people to relax at home while ordering from their favorite food spots by just a click of a button.
At Western Mass News, we decided to order from all three of these food delivery apps to see which ones offered the best deals, best in price, and delivered the fastest.
Here's how it worked: we downloaded these three apps, plugged in credit card information, and picked one restaurant to order from.
We then ordered the same item, at the same time, using the three different apps and here's what we found.
Uber Eats was the first order to arrive in 20 minutes, 42 seconds.
When we ordered, we noticed Uber Eats didn't give an option to select a six-inch sandwich, so we had to order the eight-inch for $7.95
However, we did notice there were multiple discounts, just not with the restaurant we ordered from.
There was also a cheap service fee of $1.19, a small order fee of $2, and an additional delivery fee of $3.99, plus $0.70 in taxes.
What was interesting was the small order fee wasn't added on to our receipt until after the order was delivered.
The total ended up being $15.83 - a little pricey for just a sandwich.
Next to get delivered was Postmates. Using Postmates, the six-inch sandwich we ordered was $6. After taxes, the sandwich itself was $6.42.
With a delivery fee of $5.99 and a service fee of $1.35, the total ended up being $13.76.
Our order was delivered in 22 minutes, 57 minutes.
Last to arrive was Doordash. The sandwich was delivered in 26 minutes, 38 seconds.
Doordash was the cheapest one. The sandwich was also $6.38 cents after taxes, free delivery, but there was a service fee of $0.66 cents, a small order fee of $2, and later, we were charged with a Dasher tip of $2.
Our original total was $9.04. but the dasher tip brough the total to $11.04 - still the cheapest, but slowest to arrive out of all three options.
So if you are looking for the quicker, but pricier, meal, Uber Eats would your best bet for this test.
Somewhere in the middle would be Postmates - not as expensive as Uber Eats and quicker than Doordash.
Western Mass News did reach out to all three of these delivery services, but we have not heard back
