YARMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This was an incredible, long-track, super cell storm that affected Cape Cod, the second time in two days that they've been hit by severe weather.
It made landfall somewhere near the Hyannisport area, making it's way from Yarmouth into west Dennis and into Harwich.
By the time it reached the Chatham area, it started to lose some of its rotation and became a straight-line, wind damage maker.
We can tell this by our velocity scan, which measures the rotation within the storm, the areas of green and pink right next to one another.
We can see the rotation crossing into South Yarmouth, on its way into West Dennis and Harwich, but broadens out by the time it reaches Chatham.
85-90 m.p.h. wind gusts were seen before it finally exited into the sea.
At least one tornado touched down from West Yarmouth to Harwich.
Widespread tree damage was seen from the beginning of the Cape to the end of the Cape, and from Mashpee into Chatham.
Our peak wind gust was 90 m.p.h. in Yarmouth.
That wasn't the only one.
Chatham had an 85 m.p.h. wind gust. West dennis was at 77 m.p.h.
Even at the beginning of the Cape in Mashpee, winds topped off at 58 m.p.h.
Cape Cod tornadoes, they are rare. We have only had four in recorded history.
Last year was the latest one.
Before that, we had to look back all the way to 1977.
This would make number five.
