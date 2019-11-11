SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News continues to dig deeper into the harmful effects vaping can have on the body
A new study revealing that it may make it more difficult for women to get pregnant.
Millions have turned to vaping, using e-cigarettes as what they believed were a safer alternative to smoking.
"Vaping still gets nicotine into the body and nicotine is a toxin," said Halina Wiczyk, reproductive endocrinologist with Baystate Medical Center.
Doctors are getting answers and Wiczyk told Western Mass News that for moms-to-be, it's not just harmful to you, but to the baby.
"We do know that nicotine and cannabis can get into the fluid that surrounds the egg...It's getting into the baby," Wiczyk.
Wiczyk said recent reports studying in-vitro fertilization show e-cigarette use decreases a couple's chance of getting pregnant.
"Because of its toxic nature, it can affect the sperm and the eggs," Wiczyk explained.
A study recently published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society found pregnant mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor five times a week exhibited a delay in the onset of their litter and exposure in early pregnancy impaired embryo implantation.
Those findings leading doctors to believe the same will happen for people vaping.
"It may decrease it's potential for being fertilized and having a pregnancy," Wiczyk noted.
In Massachusetts, couples who need help getting pregnant who turn to IVF will be surprised to find insurance will not cover the medical procedure if certain toxins are found within the body.
"They actually test them with blood to make sure they don't have any nicotine or cotinine, which is a byproduct of nicotine in their system," Wiczyk said.
The study done by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also looked at potential effects of born litters, but did not notice any weight changes in the pups - only problems within the fertilization process.
